Crimestoppers Offers Reward In Murder Of Well Known Amory Resident

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Amory’s police chief is hoping a reward from Crimestoppers will prompt someone to come forward with information that will put the person who murdered a senior citizen behind bars.

The reward offered in the Judy Baxter case is $9,999. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen says the large reward is made available in certain cases, and there’s also a reason for the dollar amount.

“The reason for that limit is based on some Internal Revenue factors, when you get over that amount of money, being anonymous would go away because of federal tax documents,” Chief Bowen said.

Seventy-seven-year-old Judy Baxter was found killed inside her home on August twelfth.

The homicide of such a well-known resident shocked and frightened the entire town.

“Anytime you have a homicide it’s a big issue, in any community, especially in our community, there are eyes and ears in the community and Crimestoppers gives them a way of providing information on crime, without being identified,” Bowen said.

Police, investigators, and other agencies are working hard on the case and Chief Bowen hopes the Crimestoppers reward will cause someone to come forward with valuable information. The chief says what they don’t need are social media rumors and hearsay. Before police make any arrest, they must have everything in order.

“Rumors don’t solve cases, tips solve cases and evidence solves cases, rumors are just that, rumors, if you have tips and information, we want it,” Chief Bowen said.

Chief Bowen encourages people to remain vigilant, and be on the lookout for any suspicious persons or activity, and to call Crimestoppers with any tips.

The number for Golden Triangle Crimestoppers is 800 530 7151.