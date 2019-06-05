Crimestoppers, Tupelo PD searching for robbery suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police officers are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Walgreens store.

The man pictured here was accused of holding up the Walgreens, near crosstown in Tupelo.

He appeared to be a white male, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a camouflage baseball cap, and a light gray colored shirt.

It happened right before 10 p.m., Tuesday night.

If caught, the suspect faces strong armed robbery charges.

Call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS if you have any information that can help.