Crimson Tops White On A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – The Alabama football team concluded its spring season with the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson team came out on top, 24-12, in front of 74,732 fans – the ninth-highest attended A-Day Game in program history.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Mac Jones and redshirt freshman placekicker Joseph Bulovas each shared the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game). Jones finished the game connecting on 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Meanwhile, Bulovas, who was the kicker for both the Crimson and White teams, finished the day connecting on 5-of-7 field goals, including netting 48- and 49-yard attempts.

- Advertisement -

Senior defensive lineman Raekwon Davis received the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game), after ending the contest with eight tackles and two sacks.

Sophomore Najee Harris led the rushing attack with 41 yards on 14 carries, while sophomore Devonta Smith was tops for the Tide in receiving, catching five passes for a game-high 87 yards.

On defense, sophomore Dylan Moses led both teams with a game-high 10 tackles, while sophomore LaBryan Ray had a game-best four tackles for loss, including two sacks.

The Crimson side got on the scoreboard first with a seven play, 63-yard drive, capped off by sophomore Brian Robinson Jr. reaching the end zone from one yard out. The Tide used a heavy dose of the ground game, running six straight times before taking the 7-0 lead with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

The scored stayed that way until early in the second quarter when the Crimson team struck again after redshirt freshman receiver Chadarius Townsend caught the ball across the middle of the field before breaking a tackle and rumbling 65 yards for the touchdown. Following Bulovas’ extra point, Crimson led 14-0 with 11:39 to go before halftime. The White team responded before the half by netting two field goals to cut the deficit to 14-6 at the break.

In the third quarter, the White side continued to trim the Crimson lead after Bulovas hit another field goal to make it 14-9 heading into the fourth.

With 12:29 remaining, Bulovas drilled his fourth field goal of the day to make it 14-12. The Crimson team put the game out of reach with 1:15 to go when Bulovas converted a 48-yard field goal and 40 seconds later, Jones found sophomore receiver Xavian Marks for a 46-yard touchdown strike to result in the final score.