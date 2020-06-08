Cristobal on the way out, nicer weather coming back

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather will remain in place through Tuesday night with scattered rain and storm chances. A cold front will sweep out the rain and humidity by mid morning Wednesday leaving us with sunny and warm weather for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers will continue but gradually diminish in size and scope. The threat of an isolated tornado should gradually end during the evening hours but we’ll just have to monitor radar trends. Look for a mild night with lows in the mid 70s. Breezy SE winds between 10 and 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers lingering first thing in the day. A mix of sun and clouds is expected to develop as time goes on but that could lead to a few more showers or storms. Highs are going to push 90° with higher heat indices at times. Winds SSW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A cold front may spark a line of showers and storms after midnight. While we can’t rule out a few isolated strong storms most spots will not experience anything too rough. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Any rain chance should move east by mid morning allowing sunnier and less humid conditions to build in on the heels of westerly winds. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and refreshing. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and dry. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 60s.

