Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas

Sometimes, all you want is a little Mexican food! This recipe is perfect for staying at home, making for Taco Tuesdays or even for a party! It’s sweet with a little heat, and the cilantro paired with the lime takes it out of this world! This recipe was definitely a station favorite!

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 can diced tomatoes

3 bell peppers (assorted colors)

1 yellow onion

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp honey

Directions:

1) In a crock pot, pour one half of your tomatoes into the bottom. Spread with a spatula.

2) Drop in half of your chopped/sliced peppers and onions into the crock pot.

3) Add the chicken on top. Cover it liberally with all of your seasonings mixed together.

4) Cook Low and Slow for 6-8 hours.

5) Use a measuring cup to remove most of the broth left over in the finished crock pot. Discard extra juices.

6) Whisk lime juice and honey together. Stir into your crock pot just before serving.

Serve:

1) Serve with rice and beans on the side

2) Grab your favorite tortilla chips and serve with salsa

3) Add spinach/lettuce, cheese, salsa and sour cream

4) Serve on top of your favorite salad greens]