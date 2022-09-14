Cross Construction begins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road.

In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around.

Construction is beginning on the Starkville Cross of Christ.

Starkville resident Ronnie Massey and his family donated the property, and area individuals and churches raised the money to build the giant cross.

When it’s done it will stand one hundred and twenty feet high and sixty-five feet wide.