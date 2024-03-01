Cross-state pursuit: Search continues for driver, passenger arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement continues to search for the driver who crossed state lines in a high-speed pursuit. However, the passenger did not get away.

22-year-old Jalen Clayton, of Baconton, Georgia, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

He remained in the Lowndes County jail.

The chase started in Pickens County, Alabama when a deputy tried to stop a car for no tag.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the pursuit came into Columbus onto Highway 45 and down Bluecutt Road.

Both people in the vehicle reportedly jumped out and ran. Clayton was arrested a short time later.

Hawkins said guns and marijuana were found at the scene.

If you have any information about the driver or where he could be, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

