Crowd gathers in Columbus for National Day of Prayer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Prayers for our world and our neighbors echoed on the Lowndes County Courthouse lawn.

Hundreds were there to partake in the National Day of Prayer events.

Church and community leaders were there from various denominations to worship.

Children were also there to sing songs of praise.

This year’s national theme is “Lift Up the Word – Light Up the World.”

A National Day of Prayer legislation was first introduced in 1952.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law marking the official day as the first Thursday in May.

Our very own Aundrea Self was there to offer a prayer for the media and business leaders.

