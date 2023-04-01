Crowd gathers on College Street to watch annual ‘Stella Shout’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of folks gathered on College Street in Columbus Friday evening to channel their “inner Brando”.

Columbus’s annual “Stella Shout” is a little early this year, normally it’s part of the Tennessee Williams Tribute Weekend in September. This year it joined the Burns Bottom Art Festival.

Contestants young and old got the chance to recreate the classic scene from “A Streetcar Named Desire”, most famously portrayed by Marlon Brando in the 1950’s film version.

Tennesse Williams, who wrote the play, was born just a block or so up College Street from where Friday night’s Stella Shouting contest took place.

