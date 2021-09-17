Crowded field running for Mississippi Senate seat

Nine people have qualified to run for a Mississippi Senate seat vacated in June when Sen. Sampson Jackson retired after 29 years.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Nine people have qualified to run for a Mississippi Senate seat vacated in June when Sen. Sampson Jackson retired after 29 years. WTOK-TV reports Gov. Tate Reeves scheduled a special election for Tuesday, Nov. 2. A runoff election, if necessary, will be held Nov. 23. The district covers Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston counties. Two other special elections also are being held on that date. Voters will fill the Senate District 38 seat, which was left vacant when Tammy Witherspoon resigned to become mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi. The district includes Pike, Adams, Amite, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties. And, one candidate so far is in the race to replace state Rep. Abe Hudson Jr., who resigned Aug. 30. That District 29 seat covers Sunflower and Bolivar counties.