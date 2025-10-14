Cruisin’ The Coast 2025 breaks record numbers; plans already in place for 2026 30th anniversary

cars

GULFPORT, Miss. (WXXV) — Sources from sister station WXXV say that the 29th edition of Cruisin’ The Coast shattered registration numbers with over 10,000 classic cars taking over the coast last week.

The event closed out on Sunday morning, but they are already looking forward to next year’s 30th anniversary festivities.

This year’s Cruisin’ The Coast is in the books, but it’s safe to say it was an extremely successful week for America’s Largest Block Party.

By the end of the week, 10,334 classic cars were registered for the event, coming from 42 states and four countries outside the U.S.

Executive Director Woody Bailey expects the economic impact of the week to be substantial, as it has been in past years, but those numbers are only measured every five years, so we will not have concrete evidence of the festival’s full impact on the coast until next year’s study.

2026 marks the 30th edition of Cruisin’, and Bailey says they have a lot in store for the special occasion, but as of right now, its all still under wraps. Although he does hope to accomplish one milestone next year.

“The fact that we’re international, as far as an event, that’s pretty cool. Having all these people from all over the U.S. visiting us… we haven’t really had all 50 (states) at one time. I tried to do that on the 25th anniversary. We’ve kinda worked on that. Maybe that might happen here on the 30th to have all 50 here at one time. I would love that,” said Bailey. “We pretty much had them all here at one time or another, but not all together, so we’ll see what we can do about that for next year.”

The 30th anniversary event will take place on October 4-11 2026. Early registration is already open for those interested in attending, and just one day after the 2025 event closed out, over 1,000 people have registered for next year.

