Cryptic Few hosting motorcycle ride to raise funds for area kids camp

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Motorcycle lovers listen up. An area group is hosting a Golden Triangle ride for a good cause.

The Cryptic Few LLC is hosing Tammy’s Ride to help pay for kids to attend Camp Rising Sun this summer.

Tammy Prescott, a Lowndes County Deputy who’s battling her own cancer, spends every summer at camp rising sun.

Camp Rising Sun is a kids camp where kids who are facing their own battles against the disease, take a break and go to camp for a week during the summer.

The big ride is happening this weekend and it’s a day those involved and Tammy say, they’re ready for.

“You know when you can do things for people you know, and help out a good cause like this, it’s a little more personal,” said Archie Williams.

“God always provides in his own way. These guys have done a lot of work, a lot of preparation to do this and I just know we’re going to have a wonderful

turnout,” said Tammy Prescott.

The ride starts at the American Legion on Chubby Drive in Columbus and will go across the Golden Triangle. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

There’ll be food, music, and a lot of fun.

Even if you don’t have a motorcycle, you’re asked to come out.

Camp Rising Sun is the week of June 10th.