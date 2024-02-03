Cunningham throws down dunks, Lady Chargers roll as Choctaw County sweeps Eupora in doubleheader

Ackerman, Miss. (WCBI)- Choctaw County swept a doubleheader against Eupora on Friday night. The Chargers’ boys squad rolled past the Eagles 71-38 in a game headlined by five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham’s emphatic dunks. Mississippi State head football coach Jeff Lebby and multiple assistants were in attendance as they have offered and are pursuing him.

The girls game had a similar outcome, as the Chargers dominated the Eagles 62-21. District tournament play begins on Monday.