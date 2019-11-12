Current Lowndes County School District Superintendent Not Among Finalists For Position

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When the new year rolls around there will be a new face leading the Lowndes County School District.

On Tuesday, the school board sat down with the three finalists for the position.

Current superintendent Lynn Wright was not among those three.

Board members and those a part of the process tell WCBI they’re pleased with how things went during Tuesday’s forum.

They believe all three candidates are qualified and are able to continue moving the district forward.

The school board allowed 15 stakeholders to be inside the room during executive session to interview the three finalists.

For over an hour, the 15 stakeholders had a chance to have a Q and A session with the candidates.

They had score sheets to grade each candidate based on their responses.

One of the stakeholders involved tells WCBI they’re looking for someone who can continue building on the recent success of the school district.

“I would just want to see a superintendent that’s going to be able to step into the role and to be able to make sure that the school district continues to excel and be able to keep an “A” rating,” said Adrienne Morris, who was a part of Tuesday’s interviewing process. “Also, just being able to find ways to make sure that the school district is inclusive of all children, from all of the different schools, West Lowndes, Caledonia, as well as New Hope, and just being able to make sure that they have the resources needed for those children to be successful as well as those educators.”

“We’re meeting again Monday night to discuss the finalists,” said Robert Barksdale, school board president. “They’re (stakeholders) going to fill out a survey and MSBA (Mississippi School Boards Association) will take that survey, compile it, and give us back the results from the survey that they took today.”

The board would not release the names of the three candidates.

However, we’re told two of them currently work in the Lowndes County School District.

Barksdale said they could make a decision during the next board meeting which will be held Monday evening at 5:30.