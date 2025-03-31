Current NFL Player hosts annual Fun day for community

STARKVILLE, MISS (WCBI) – He may have been a Chief, a Saint, and now a Dolphin, but before all of that he was a Yellowjacket.

The Starkville community came together today to celebrate one of their own, NFL stand-out Willie Gay Jr., at the second annual Willie Gay Jr. Fun Day.

Willie Gay Jr. chose to celebrate unity among communities is always needed for the people of Starkville.

“The fact that people show up and people want to do things like this,” Gay said. “We in Mississippi it’s not nothing too much to do that trail ride and ride four-wheelers and have fun. That’s what we are trying to do here today and so far, so good.”

Willie Gay Jr. Fun Day brought in many activities for the public.

The event included trail rides, food, live entertainment, and more for the whole family.

Willie Gay may have a couple of Super Bowls under his belt, but when he comes home, he likes the simple joys, and he wanted to share that with his hometown.

“This is what I like to do even if it’s just me and three or four of my family members, I love to ride the four-wheelers, dance and I was like one-day I want to have my own trail ride and my fun day so that’s what I’m doing today so thank God for today,” Gay said.

There were also vendors on hand providing food and merchandise.

People that came out say it is fulfilling to see the community come together.

“We all need each other at the end of days where you’ve been,” David Little said. “We all going to need something somebody, we all going to need somebody. It’s good to bring the community together.”

“Honestly to see the community come out like this and just have to good time with no violence that’s always a good thing and for Willie to come to his hometown and provide such an awesome event just speaks on his character and who he is as a person,” Aundrea Adams said. “So, it’s a safe event, a fun event and everyone seems to have a good time.”

Gay said he will continue to host events like the Fun Day for the community.

