Curtis Flowers granted bail in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After nearly 25 years in prison, Curtis Flowers has been granted bail in Montgomery County.

Flowers was charged with the 1996 deaths of four people at a Winona furniture store.

Judge Joseph Loper sets bond at $250,000 late Monday afternoon.

The judge said he sees proof of reasonable doubt in the case.

Flowers has been tried six times. Each case has ended in a mistrial – or being overturned by a higher court.

In fact, this summer the U.S. Supreme Court made a ruling to reverse his latest capital murder conviction.

So the case went back to Montgomery County.

District Attorney Doug Evans, who has prosecuted the case each time, did not appear in court Monday. An assistant in his office made the arguments to the judge.