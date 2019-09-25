Curtis Flowers moved to different jail facility

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Curtis Flowers continues to be moved into new jail facilities.

Flowers is now being held at the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility. He was most recently being held in Grenada County.

Attorney’s for Flowers filed a motion to dismiss and requested bail.

The Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office said a ruling has not been made in those motions.

Flowers is likely facing a seventh murder trial for the 1996 deaths of Bertha Tardy and three others at Tardy Furniture in Winona.

Earlier this summer the US Supreme court threw out Flowers conviction and death sentence. The high court found that District Attorney Doug Evans violated Flowers constitutional rights by intentionally striking African American jurors.

Other trials have ended in mistrial, or have also been overturned.