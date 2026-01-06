CVB Director of Tourism briefs local businesses/leaders on prime tourism

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tourism is big business statewide and locally, and in Columbus and Lowndes County, prime tourism season is just around the corner.

Frances Glenn, Director of Tourism for the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau, briefed area business and community leaders on the impact the hospitality industry has on the area’s economy.

In Columbus and Lowndes County, there are more than 2,000 jobs related to tourism, and visitors to the area contribute more than $18 million in state and local tax revenue.

Spring is a particularly busy time of year, especially for cultural tourism.

That includes visitors drawn to the area for its history and contribution to the arts.

April alone will feature Spring Pilgrimage, the award-winning Tales from the Crypt, and Catfish in the Alley.

But culture’s not the only draw.

