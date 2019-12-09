Cyberattack hits Pensacola hours after navy base attack

Federal authorities are investigating a cyberattack on the city of Pensacola, Florida, home to the naval air station where a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others on Friday. A spokeswoman for the city said federal authorities were alerted to the cyberattack as a precaution, in light of the deadly violence at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

City officials became aware of the attack early Saturday morning, hours after the shooting, but expressed caution about linking the two incidents – although they were not prepared to outright dismiss any connections.

- Advertisement -

Much of the city’s computer systems remained offline Monday morning. However, city officials stressed that all emergency services were running, including 911 services.

Trending News

Some phone lines to city offices were not working as the city and federal authorities continued their investigation. The city’s email and other electronic services were down until further notice.

The FBI said Sunday that it is working with the “presumption that this was an act of terrorism” after the shooting. The gunman has been identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, a Saudi national who was a naval student at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Meanwhile, Florida Sen. Rick Scott on Monday called on suspending American military programs to train foreign nationals in the U.S. until the Department of Defense and the Department of State complete investigations into the Pensacola attack.