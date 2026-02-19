Cybersecurity attack takes down major IT systems for UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – UMMC said a cybersecurity attack has taken down many of its major IT systems, including access to its electronic medical records.

In a statement posted to its social media accounts, the medical center says all UMMC clinics statewide are closed today, February 19.

Viewers in the Grenada area may feel the impact, since UMMC Grenada is part of the system.

UMMC said all outpatient surgeries, procedures, and imaging appointments are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Hospital services remain open, but staff are following downtime procedures.

The medical center apologized for the disruption and said more updates will be released as they become available.

