DA Scott Colom’s office honors victim’s memory with rose bush
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The staff of the 16th Circuit District Attorney’s Office honored the memory of a man killed in a triple homicide five years ago.
This morning, staff members planted a rose bush in honor of Demario Snell. He was killed in January of 2019.
Snell’s family was there for the ceremony, which was also a celebration of his birthday.
District Attorney Scott Colom began the tree-planting program to give families a meaningful way to honor their loved ones.
Colom believes it also reminds the family of his office’s ongoing support and highlights a commitment to healing and remembrance.