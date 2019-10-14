Dad recalls last words to son after crash involving U.S. official's wife

Parents of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old British man killed in a car crash involving an American woman, are speaking out for the first time in the U.S. about the tragic loss of their son. Tim Dunn told “CBS This Morning” he was able to speak to his son at the crash scene before he was taken to the hospital.

“I could see broken bones out of his arms and stuff. But he was talking,” Tim said, choking up with emotion. He added, “I called out to him and said, ‘Harry, it’s your dad. They’re going to fix you. They’re going to fix you. Be calm. Let them help you.’ He stopped moaning because he was complaining that he couldn’t breathe very well.”

Police say American Anne Sacoolas fatally struck Dunn in August after she was driving on the wrong side of the road. The car was leaving a U.S. military base when it hit his motorcycle. Sacoolas, who is reportedly married to a U.S. intelligence officer, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash and flew back to the United States. That immunity has been called into question.

Britain’s foreign secretary sent a letter to Dunn’s parents saying the U.K. government’s position is that immunity is no longer relevant, reports CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab. CBS News reached out to the State Department to confirm if that means Sacoolas no longer has immunity – or can be extradited – and are still waiting on an answer.

In a statement from her lawyers, Sacoolas said she wants to meet with Dunn’s family. She said she is “devastated” and that the reporting has, in her words, “been inaccurate in many respects.”

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said of Sacoolas’ statement, “Why has it taken so long? You know, it’s seven weeks tomorrow since we lost our boy. And we feel that that statement should have come out from her right from the beginning instead of getting on a plane and running home.”

Tim said his son had to be sedated, and these were his last words to Dunn: “‘Harry, they’re going to sedate you now. This is for your best. You’re going to be OK. We’ll see you later at the hospital,’ something I said like that. And then they sedated him and then that was the last time.”