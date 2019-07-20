Dak Prescott Returns to Starkville to Host 3rd Annual Camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football legend and Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback Dak Prescott returned to Starkville, Mississippi, to host his 3rd annual youth football camp.

The camp gives boys and girls the chance to get hands on training from the Bulldog great as well as coaching from many other football minds.

Participants receive a camp tee shirt, a souvenir autograph, and team photo with Dak.

Dak feels it’s only right that he comes back to share the love the community gives him.