Dakota Jordan, Hunter Hines looking to break slumps in NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball’s two star power hitters have hit a slump over the last several games.

Right fielder Dakota Jordan and first baseman Hunter Hines have combined for just one hit in their last 44 plate appearances.

“We’ve joked all year those two haven’t been hot together. Maybe this is the time they get hot together and we could really go on a run,” head coach Chris Lemonis said Monday.

MSU kicks off its NCAA Tournament against St. John’s at 6 p.m. Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia, on ESPN+.