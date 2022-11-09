Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Republican Dale Strong won Alabama’s only open congressional seat, defeating Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer in the race for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

The north Alabama district was up for grabs Tuesday after six-term Rep. Mo Brooks did not seek another term and ran instead for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks lost the GOP nomination to former business lobby leader Katie Britt. Strong is chairman of the Madison County Commission and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. All other congressional incumbents were reelected.

