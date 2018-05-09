Dallas Woolfolk Leaves the Ole Miss Baseball Program

(Image courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss junior Dallas Woolfolk, a reliever for the Rebel baseball team throughout the past three seasons, has decided to step away from the program effective immediately.
“Over the past three years, it has been an honor to be a member of the Ole Miss baseball team,” Woolfolk said. “As much as I love my teammates, coaches and the game itself, I need to focus on my own personal health. With that being said, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to leave the team at this time.
“It was a special feeling to step on the mound wearing that Ole Miss uniform. The support from my teammates, coaches and Rebel Nation is something I will never forget. I will always be a Rebel.”
Woolfolk, a preseason All-American by four different outlets, was 1-1 on the season with a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings of work. The junior from Southaven, Mississippi, tallied 60 career appearances in an Ole Miss uniform, and recorded a single-season record in saves with 12 during his sophomore campaign in 2017.
“Dallas Woolfolk is a terrific individual who provided an impact both on and off the field,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. “After sitting down and talking with him, I completely respect his decision to step away from our program. The health of our student-athletes is always of the upmost importance. We will still be here to support Dallas, and we thank him for his contributions to our team.”