Damage to Caledonia waterline causes disruptions for customers

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Caledonia Water customers were a little dry this morning after a line break made repairs necessary.

A water line on Seed Tick Road was damaged this morning, causing service disruptions to some water customers.

According to the Caledonia Water and Sewer Facebook page, the break affected the area of Jack Wiggins Road, Highway 12, and Seed Tick Road to Caldwell Road.

Repairs were made to the line, and water was flowing again by the early afternoon.

