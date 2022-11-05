Damp & Gloomy Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region.

TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.

TONIGHT: Skies should begin to temporarily clear west of the front. Temperatures will be cooler toward Memphis, and warmer toward Tuscaloosa. Low near 58° in Columbus. Scattered showers may develop along the stalled boundary. Chance of rain: 30%. Don’t forget to set your clocks back!

SUNDAY: Some improvement. Cloud cover will begin to build into the area as another surge of warm, humid air pushes in. High near 76°. Spotty showers are more likely in the morning, and less likely in the afternoon. However, rain coverage will be far less than Saturday. We may even see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon! Chance of rain: 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we start to dry out. Temperatures will warm into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday before dropping back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect dry conditions and a good bit of sunshine during the week. As of now, Veteran’s Day is looking nice! We’ll keep you updated on the forecast.

Have a great weekend!