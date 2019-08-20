Danberry Granted Extra Year Of Eligibility

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Miss. St. Athletics) – On Tuesday, the NCAA approved the waiver of Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry, making her immediately eligible to play in the 2019-20 season.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play another year at Mississippi State while I work towards finishing my MBA,” said Danberry. “This team means a lot to me, and I’m honored and excited to get back on the court. I’d like to thank the coaches and the compliance department for helping me, as well as the NCAA for granting me another year of eligibility.”

- Advertisement -

Danberry enrolled at MSU in January 2017 after playing six games as a sophomore at Arkansas. She was forced to sit out a year, per NCAA rules. She made her debut for the Bulldogs on Dec. 10, 2017, against Little Rock as a junior.

Since she lost a year of eligibility without redshirting, the NCAA granted a waiver returning an additional year of eligibility to Danberry for the upcoming season. She will be pursuing an MBA after earning her bachelor’s degree in Business Economics last December.

“I’m really excited for Jordan and our basketball team today,” said head coach Vic Schaefer. “I’m appreciative of our compliance staff here for the job they did in presenting her case, and I appreciate the NCAA’s findings on this. I think it’s fair. Jordan has really only played two full seasons in her career. What she adds to this program, team and university is something really special. What a blessing it is to be able to get that fourth year and be able to play on the team we currently have. This instantly impacts our program as we continue to compete for Championships.”

This past season, Danberry ranked third on the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game and second in assists (125) and steals (65) after starting in all 36 games. The Conway, Arkansas, native was eighth in the SEC in assist/turnover ratio (1.47). She scored in double figures in 13 of 16 SEC games to average 14.3 points in league play.

Danberry was named the Co-SEC Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the first two contests of conference play. The week was highlighted by her performance at Arkansas, when she recorded career highs with 26 points and 11 field goals.