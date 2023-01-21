Dance company in Starkville shows appreciation for sanitation workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A dance company in Starkville is showing appreciation to the men and women who help keep the town clean.

KMG Creations hosted a special lunch for the Starkville Sanitation and Environmental service workers today.

This is the fifth year Owner Kayla Gilmore has hosted the event.

It’s held during the week of the Martin Luther King Junior holiday. King’s last speech before his death was in support of sanitation workers in Memphis.

“Well I’m just thankful for KMG Creations because it’s something that she does not have to do but she always gives back because Kayla was a former employee here and she did not forget about the city of Starkville sanitation department,” said Christopher Smiley, Sanitation Director.

“I don’t want that to go unnoticed in his legacy and I want everybody to remember the legacy and also be a drum major because he said if you do it through love and service, so that’s why we are here and to pay tribute to our hard-working sanitation workers,” said Kayla Gilmore, Coordinator.

Gilmore said she plans to continue to keep the tradition going each year and is thankful for everyone that helps clean up the city of Starkville.

