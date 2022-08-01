Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford.

Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers was the Judge’s Choice, while Keith Storey, of Ripley, was Grand Champion, raising more than $79,000.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was one of the emcees for the event, which features local personalities doing a ballroom dance routine.

Planning will start soon for next year’s event.