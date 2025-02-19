Dangerous cold settles in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The wintry mix from early Wednesday morning is out, and the dangerous cold is settling into the region!

WEDNESDAY: Clouds should linger much of the day w/temperatures lingering in the 30s to upper 20s where snow fell in the north. Wind chills will be in the 20s and teens much of the day as northerly winds gust to 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue as temperatures continue plummeting. Gusty north winds will create wind chills of -4 to 5 degrees across the area, and cold weather advisories/extreme cold warnings are in effect. Stay indoors and bundled up!

THURSDAY: More extreme cold! Despite a gradually clearing sky, temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing w/wind chills in the teens and 20s. Another dangerously cold night is expected Thursday night as overnight lows drop into the teens w/single digit to below 0 wind chills possible.

FRI/WEEKEND: A good supply of sun is on the way, with a few cloudy intervals as well. The good news is temperature will reach the 40s Friday and into the 50s over the weekend. Warmer weather is in store next week!