Fourth of July tradition continues for more than fifty years in Booneville

Four neighborhood girls started the annual tradition after seeing a parade on television in 1973

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Whether they were on side-by-side bicycles or golf carts, people in this parade were ready to celebrate.

“It is just great to be in the community, to be able to see friends, waving, having fun,” said Lindsey Hodges.

“It is important for the city to come together, and show their pride and their honor and love for the country. It is a community builder, from four little girls to thousands of people,” said Tim Horton.

The roots of this parade go back to 1973, when four girls from the neighborhood were inspired to do something for the Fourth of July.

“We were playing, saw a parade on TV, thought, ‘hey that looks like fun, so we grabbed pots and pans, plastic instruments, had a blast, walking up and down the driveway,” said Cindy Ford, parade co-founder.

Over the years, the patriotic parade kept growing.

“More neighbors came around, her daddy had a little pedal car, more people joined in,” said Claire Stone, parade co-founder.

Kids and adults are still enjoying the timeless tradition.

More than five hundred people took part in the parade. When it was finished, everyone ended up at Foster Park for a patriotic program and a community picnic.

And organizers say next year’s celebration and parade will top all the others, as the nation will be celebrating its two hundred and fiftieth birthday.