West Point organization hosts back to school drive

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With school starting in less than a month for some areas, people are preparing the youth for the new academic year.

One local organization is helping parents with getting school supplies for their children in West Point.

The Hope for Mothers foundation hosted its 2nd annual Back to School Drive.

At this event, kids could get a bookbag full of essential school supplies needed for the school year.

There was also free food and school clothes available for parents to give to their kids.

The CEO of the Hope for Mothers organization said they strive to help parents who are in need.

“We just wanted to come out and give back to the community, and we know times are getting hard, so we try to pitch in a helping hand,” Shilmon Quinn said. “Just giving back. Like I tell anybody, this is my passion, and I just don’t do it for fun. I feel like this is a calling I have in my life.”

“It’s an organization that tries to give hope to a lot of mothers,” Quinn said. “We know in the communities, there are a lot of mothers who feel like they are alone, and we try to create an environment to show them that they are not, and we are here to help. We are working on a lot more things to help a little more.”

The Hope for Mothers organization said it will continue to help the community in the future.

