Shoplifting and other theft are big problems for small businesses

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) “It is just becoming a bit challenging,” said Ashley Ray, Owner of Brewskis Convenience Store. “It is challenging for my staff because when things like this happen, they feel unsafe.”

The Owner of Brewski’s Convenience Store, Ashley Ray, is fed up and tired of dealing with thieves

“It is very challenging for people who just want to run a business effectively and efficiently,” said Ray

A video shows two people stuffing items under their clothes, and another shows a young man placing several drinks in a bag.

Ray tells WCBI, one person stole from her store two different times in one day. So far, she’s caught 15 customers shoplifting.

Theft has a big impact on small businesses and how they operate.

“It is just a trickle-down effect,” said Ray

“We cannot have as many people making the pay rate that we feel like they should be making,” said Ray. “We also cannot have certain products in the store because they keep getting stolen.”

The worst part of dealing with thieves is trying to hold them accountable.

Ray said police respond, but she doesn’t know of many arrests that have been made.

“Look at all these police reports, these are from just this year in 2025. It is just crazy, and these are two new ones,” said Ray

“It is very frustrating to continue to see these individuals walking around,” said Ray. “For example, there is one individual who has stolen from us; he used to work for me and got fired from here for stealing, and he has stolen from me three times in the past month.”

Ray wants everyone to know, if you need a little help, just ask, and do not steal from her store or any other one. She said if you recognize anyone in any of these videos, please turn their information over to law enforcement.

