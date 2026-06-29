Dangerous heat continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Truly just HOT! Limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid conditions will maintain. Overnight lows will be dropping into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY will continue until 9pm Tuesday night. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s. With high humidity levels, the heat indices will likely exceed 100. Remember your heat safety tips, especially if you are on any particular medications. It will be mostly sunny, with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot temperatures will be continuing through the next several days. Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 again. There will be a few extra clouds throughout the day. Very isolated chance for rain will be possible. Low temperatures will stay warm, in the middle to upper 70s.