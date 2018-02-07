Dangerous Police Chase Ends Violently

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man leads Tupelo police and Lee County deputies on a wild ride before crashing into an AT&T store.

Tupelo PD says an officer attempted pull over 50-year-old Willie Rockette on McCullough Boulevard after allegedly hitting another vehicle and driving erratically.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 6 after spike strips were used.

That’s where investigators say Rockette’s vehicle hit a Lee County deputy’s cruiser and then crashed into the AT&T store.

Rockette tried to run away but was taken into custody after multiple taser attempts and help from a K9.

Rockette is charged with Felony Fleeing, among other charges.