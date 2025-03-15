Dangerous severe weather possible Saturday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The threat for significant severe weather will exist Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.

REST OF SATURDAY: The threat for intense, long-tracked severe storms and tornadoes will exist across the WCBI coverage area through the afternoon hours. Most activity will begin exiting out of the coverage between 6-8p to the east into north and central Alabama.

CALL TO ACTION: Know what your severe weather action plan is and be ready to implement it in the event warnings are required. Remember, it is not safe to ride out a tornado in a car or mobile home; you must find adequate, sturdy shelter.

