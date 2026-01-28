Dangerously Cold Conditions Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Power outages are still high in the northern parts of Mississippi. Above freezing temperatures will continue to end the week which will help melt the ice quicker. Lows will be below freezing though, so bundle up!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 20s again. Make sure to have layers on in the morning hours. Patchy fog will be possible, so make sure to be cautious on the roads.

THURSDAY: Highs will be close to 50 degrees on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky overhead. This is a positive note! Enjoy the “warm” temperatures before they decrease Friday into Saturday!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Another push of cold air will roll in with highs dropping down to the 20s by Saturday. This will be dangerous cold conditions. An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect from 3AM to 6PM on Saturday. Wind chills could be down to single digits as wind gust will be above the 20s. Stay safe and warm!