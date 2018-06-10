Danny Kirwan, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, dead at 68

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — Mick Fleetwood says former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68. Fleetwood says in a Facebook post that Kirwan died Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968-1972, playing on the albums “Then Play On,” ”Blues Jam at Chess,” ”Kiln House,” Future Games” and “Bare Trees.”

Kirwan was among the eight members of the band — along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Peter Green, John McVie, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer — who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Here’s a look at Fleetwood Mac’s announcement from their Facebook page. They wrote “Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.”

DANNY KIRWAN MAY 13, 1950 ~ JUNE 8, 2018 A TRIBUTE FROM MICK FLEETWOOD AND FLEETWOOD MAC Today was greeted by the sad… Posted by Fleetwood Mac on Friday, June 8, 2018

“Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over 50 years,” the post continued.