Danver’s celebrates forty seven years of continued success

Consistency, quality and friendliness are ingredients to Danver's long run of success

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Except for the cake and 47 cent drinks, Friday’s lunchtime crowd could have been any regular day at Danver’s.

There were regular diners, like Tom Robinson and his wife, Freda.

“We have been coming to Danver’s ever since Danver’s opened,” Tom Robinson said.

The Tupelo restaurant opened November 1st 1977 , and has been at the same location, with pretty much the same décor, ever since.

Larry Wade is now the general manager, but on that first day of business, he was a 19 year old cook.

“We had the groceries stored at another location, like canned goods. I remember hauling them over here at the store the first time,” Wade said.

Back then, Danver’s menu featured hamburgers, cheeseburgers, turnovers, drinks, a salad bar and of course, those roast beef sandwiches.

Although the menu has expanded, Wade says there have been some constants .

“Keep the place clean, give customers good service, and try and stay on top of your business. Stay with it, put in a lot of hours,” Wade said.

Danver’s has also survived during tough economic times, thanks in part to its loyal customers.

“If you have volume, you can absorb a little more. Instead of having to pass it on, keep a good traffic flow, repeat customers,” Wade said.

Those repeat customers say they appreciate the value, the food and the connections with the community through Danver’s.

“My grandmother was employed by Danver’s for over 30 years and Danver’s is not only a family environment; but they do so much in our community, supporting our schools, non profits, we are grateful to be here and support their legacy,” said Kevin Russell.

“Quality, a good product. Quality is always consistent. His prices have always been reasonable. We, among people in my age group, if we aren’t sure where we want to eat, we come to Danver’s,” said Tom Robinson.

Even with all the challenges of running a restaurant, Larry Wade said there is nothing else he would rather be doing and he is looking forward to Danver’s fiftieth anniversary celebration in three years.