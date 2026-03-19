Darren Indyke, Epstein’s lawyer, tells House panel he had “no knowledge whatsoever” of crimes

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that Darren Indyke, a lawyer who worked closely with Jeffrey Epstein for decades and serves as an executor of his estate, testified to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that he “had no knowledge whatsoever” of his client’s crimes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.