Dave Nichol, former Mississippi State assistant, dead at 45

Photo courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PRESS RELEASE- Mississippi State’s Department of Athletics is saddened by the sudden loss of former assistant football coach Dave Nichol, who passed away at age 45 on Friday.

MSU head football coach Mike Leach said: “Dave Nichol recently passed away from a sudden battle with a number of health issues. We are stunned by this, and Dave meant a lot to all of us. While we are all suffering the pain of this loss, our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s family, friends, players and coaches during this tough time. Dave was family to us, and he was loved by all who knew him. Always a smile on his face, Dave had such a positive personality, attitude and energy. He made everyone around him a better person and impacted everyone he met with kindness, loyalty and friendship. He meant a lot to me as well as countless others, and I will forever be grateful to have had him in my life for the last 22 years. He was on my first staff at Texas Tech. Dave is gone way too soon. We have lost an amazing friend, coach and all-around great guy. Rest in peace, my friend. We miss you already.”

Nichol, a Dallas native, joined the Bulldogs as inside receivers coach on February 4, 2020. He spent two seasons (2020-21) in Starkville before he was hired to longtime friend and coaching colleague Lincoln Riley’s USC staff in December.

A former Texas Tech wide receiver, Nichol began his coaching career as student assistant with the Red Raiders working with quarterbacks under Leach. Nichol spent five seasons at Arizona after his time in Lubbock before moving to East Carolina, where he served as the outside receivers coach and later became the offensive coordinator in 2015. He rejoined Leach at Washington State in 2016 and then followed Leach to Mississippi State.

At this time, MSU’s Department of Athletics asks that everyone keep Dave Nichol, his family and all who knew and loved him, in their thoughts and prayers.