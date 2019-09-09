David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Fenway

Alex Trebek starts new “Jeopardy!” season
This summer, Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday and that he completed chemotherapy
2H ago
“Bob Hearts Abishola”: Love, laughter and the American Dream
New CBS romantic comedy also explores the immigrant experience in America today
4H ago
Pierce Brosnan wants to see a woman play James Bond
“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” he said
8H ago
9-year-old double-amputee a star at New York Fashion Week
Born with a rare condition that required both of her legs to be amputated, Daisy-May Demetre made history on the Lulu et Gigi catwalk
9H ago