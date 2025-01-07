Davon Booth returning to Mississippi State for 2025 season

The promising offseason for Mississippi State football seems to get better every day. Now, they’ve received an addition to their running back room in 2025 that they may not have expected just a couple weeks ago.

After previously declaring for the NFL draft, running back Davon Booth announced his plans on Tuesday evening to return to the program for his final year of eligibility. He’ll rejoin a room with South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell and Seth Davis, who missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

A known contributor, Booth has done a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs during his time in Starkville. He transferred to Mississippi State after stints at Utah State and Cerritos College. Last season, he tallied over one thousand total all-purpose yards between rushing, receiving, and kick returns. He also added nine touchdowns on the year.