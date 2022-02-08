Days trend warmer ahead of weekend front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Quiet and increasingly warm weather highlights the rest of the week’s forecast.

TUESDAY: Once the morning chill wears off, it quickly becomes pleasant with daytime highs near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: Mornings get more tolerable and days get warmer for Wednesday – Friday. Highs will easily reach the mid to upper 60s each day with morning lows above freezing.

WEEKEND: Models remain consistent on bringing a much stronger front through Saturday into early Sunday. Like fronts earlier in the week, this one also looks moisture-starved, but trends of any moisture increase will be watched. Regardless, a significant drop in temperature is expected Sunday. Highs will likely not get out of the 40s, and another surge of bitter cold (lows in upper teens or lower 20s) appears possible by next Monday morning.