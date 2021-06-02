DEA seized more than $55,000 in Lowndes Co. during drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Drug Enforcement Administration seizes more than 55,000 dollars after a Lowndes County drug bust.

Now, 35-year-old Gabriel O’Neal is charged with possession of a controlled substance

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies and Narcotics Task Force Agents stopped O’Neal for a traffic violation on Old Aberdeen Road this past Friday.

A K9 alerted the car may have drugs and O’Neal’s vehicle was searched.

Marijuana and a large amount of cash were found during that search.

Hawkins says more charges and arrests in the investigation are possible.