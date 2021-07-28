The dead of summer is upon us

SUMMARY: Dangerous heat and humidity will hang around into the coming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to return Saturday with higher odds developing Sunday into Monday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and muggy. Lows in the mid to low 70s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices as warm as 110 during peak heating. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: A few storms are possible Saturday with chances going up Sunday. Highs well in the 90s with heat indices staying in the 100s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms are likely Monday before drier air returns Tuesday into Wednesday. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s settle back in for a few days.

