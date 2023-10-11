Deadline approaches for Columbus Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

Registration closes on October 16

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The holiday season is just around the corner and local organizations are already gearing up to help families in need. The Salvation Army in Columbus is wrapping up registration for its annual Angel Tree Program.

Captain Thomas Johnson, the group’s leader in Columbus, said the need in the community grows each year.

This week the branch in Columbus is looking to wrap up registration for one of its best-known programs: The Angel Tree.

“We are in the middle of Angel Tree registration and the 16th is the last day that families that are in need have to register for this year’s Angel Tree. So that is right now in effect and people are as I’m speaking lined up right outside applying for the Angel Tree,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they have already surpassed the registrants that they had last year.

“We have noticed this year that the number of angels we have coming in this year is increasing. I believe that is the way our society is now with inflation and parents having to choose whether to put food on the table or put toys under the tree,” Johnson said.

Once registration closes, they will only accept new angels on an emergency basis.

“At that point, we do a case-by-case basis. We understand there are emergency situations in which there are fire victims that will come through our doors and just lose everything and we are not expecting that to take place. In that case, we help them. In that case, it’s an emergency and we will do all that we can,” Johnson said.

Captain Johnson hopes to see the organization continue its positive impact on families in the community.

“All of the families that register for the Angel Tree want their kids to wake up on Christmas morning with smiles on their faces, so we get the chance to play Secret Santa we get to put smiles on children’s faces Christmas morning that may not have a Christmas morning experience,” Johnson said.

Registration closes on October 16. You can visit the Columbus Salvation Army office to fill out the information.

