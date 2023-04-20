Deadline approaches to apply for D-SNAP benefits

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some important dates are approaching for some tornado survivors in the area.

If you do not already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you can apply for D-SNAP.

For qualifying households, D-SNAP provides money to help buy food lost in the storm or if you lost income due to the disaster.

The deadline in Montgomery County is Friday, April 21. You can apply at the Winona Community House.

In Monroe County, the deadline is April 30. You can apply there at the West Amory Community Center.

